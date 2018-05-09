Spanish Grand Prix: Full coverage

Go onboard with Lewis Hamilton's pole-winning lap of the Circuit De Catalunya in 2017. (1:39)

Our coverage of the fifth round of the 2018 Formula One season in Spain.

Friday practice

Valtteri Bottas topped opening practice in Barcelona as Mercedes dominated first practice.

Bottas leads Mercedes one-two in messy opening Spanish GP practice

In an incident-packed first practice session for the Spanish Grand Prix, Valtteri Bottas dominated the timesheets as Daniel Ricciardo's Red Bull end up in the barriers at Turn 4.

Ferrari mounts mirrors to Halo of its F1 car

Ferrari has unveiled the most creative use of Formula One's Halo device so far, having mounted its rear-view mirrors to the side of the structure.

Horner slams 'rushed' 2019 F1 regulation changes

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has hit out at Formula One's proposed regulations for 2019.

Build-up

Miami approves plans for 2019 Formula One street race

Miami's City Commission has approved Formula One's plans to hold a grand prix on the city's streets next year.

Hamilton: Understanding of car worse than a year ago

Lewis Hamilton is not sure when he will be unable to unlock the true potential of his Mercedes after admitting the team's understanding of the car is not as good as it was a year ago.

Ricciardo and Verstappen play down prospect of Red Bull team orders

Unsurprisingly, the events of Baku dominated Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen's Spanish Grand Prix media sessions on Thursday.

Hamilton offers to redesign proposed Miami Grand Prix circuit

Lewis Hamilton is perhaps the biggest advocate of a Miami Grand Prix, but the reigning Formula One champion is unimpressed with the street circuit the city hopes will join the calendar for the 2019 season.

FIA offers more details on 2019 overtaking regulations

The FIA has revealed more information about the 2019 aerodynamic regulations, which are designed to improve overtaking.

Alonso: WEC success won't impact desire to win in Formula One

Fernando Alonso insists his recent World Endurance Championship victory -- and any success he might have at Le Mans -- will have no impact on his desire to return to the top step of a Formula One podium.

Chief designer Ed Wood leaves Williams

Williams has confirmed chief designer Ed Wood has left the team after spending 12 years in the role.

Fittipaldi had talks with Haas before leg-break crash

Haas was in talks with Brazilian driver Pietro Fittipaldi about a 2018 test before the crash which left him with two broken legs.

Williams launches its own esports team

Williams has become the latest Formula One team to launch its own esports team.

Preview

Haas currently sits eighth in the constructors' championship on 11 points.

Spanish Grand Prix preview: Time for team orders at Red Bull?

ESPN previews the first leg of the European season which takes place at the Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona.

Video

The Pit Stop: Do the 2019 aero tweaks go far enough?

Jennie Gow and Maurice Hamilton tackle your questions on 2019 regulations, Mercedes' driver of the season and more.

Alonso gears up for a busy race schedule

Jennie Gow and Maurice Hamilton discuss Fernando Alonso's upcoming race schedule as he kicks off his season in the World Endurance Championship with the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps race.

How Hamilton took pole in 2017

Go onboard with Lewis Hamilton's pole-winning lap of the Circuit de Catalunya in 2017.

Will Spain reveal the true F1 pecking order?

Jennie Gow and Maurice Hamilton look ahead to the Spanish Grand Prix.

Mercedes' Aldo Costa takes to the track in the W04

Mercedes' engineering director Aldo Costa tackles the Imola track on Historic Minardi Day alongside a number of other classic racing cars.

Verstappen: Red Bull want me to race Ricciardo

Red Bull have supported the competitiveness between drivers Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo and been backed them to race each other.

All eyes on Alonso, Red Bull in Spain

Nate Saunders and Laurence Edmondson discuss the weekend's biggest talking points ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix.