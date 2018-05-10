Williams launches its own esports team

Williams has become the latest Formula One team to launch its own esports team.

Like Renault, Williams has launched its own esports team which will primarily compete in F1's Esports Series later this year as well as other sim racing competitions.

Javier Guerra -- the founder of JIM Racing -- a Spanish sim racing team founded in 2011 -- will be responsible for Williams' esports activities across the sim racing world.

"Esports has grown dramatically in recent years to become a huge global industry, so we're eager to take on the challenge of growing sim racing's place in the esports world,'' Guerra said. "We're looking forward to developing our roster of drivers, offering a select number the incredible chance to become part of the Williams family."

Williams is the latest team to launch its own esports racing team. Charles Coates/Getty Images

Williams has also announced the signing of three sim racing drivers -- Javier Perez, Jani Vitsaniemi and Bernardo Perez. All three drivers have enjoyed success in Apex Online Racing -- an online sim racing community -- with Javier and Vitsaniemi winning titles in AOR's top division on F1 2016 by Codemasters on the PlayStation 4.

The trio will be given the opportunity to work and train at the team's base in Grove, as well as a chance to work in Williams' simulator.

Williams and eight other F1 teams will be competing in the second edition of F1's Esports Series this summer. Teams will be able to select drivers from the Pro Draft event in July, ahead of the Pro Series races over three live events later this year. Qualification events for the Pro Draft event are still in progress with events at the Circuit de Catalunya and Monaco yet to be completed across the three gaming platforms -- PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 -- on F1 2017 by Codemasters.