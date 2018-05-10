Williams has confirmed chief designer Ed Wood has left the team after spending 12 years in the role.

Williams has endured a difficult start to 2018, scoring just four points in the opening four rounds meaning it languishes at the bottom of the constructors' championship. Wood's departure from the team continues Williams' raft of changes to its technical team which has seen Paddy Lowe join from Mercedes and ex-Ferrari former chief aerodynamicist Dirk de Beer join as head of aero.

A statement by Williams read: "We can confirm that Ed Wood has decided to leave Williams for personal reasons. As Chief Designer, Ed has been instrumental in many successes during his time with the team, including the FW36 and FW37 cars which secured third place in the Constructors' Championship in 2014 and 2015, respectively.

"The team would like to express its gratitude to Ed for his hard work over the past twelve years; his experience, skill and passion for engineering has been a huge asset to Williams.''

Wood joined Williams in 2006 after stints at Ferrari and Renault. He also had a stint as chief designer for Prodrive and its Subaru World Rally Championship programme