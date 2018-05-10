        <
          Lewis Hamilton offers to redesign proposed Miami Grand Prix circuit

          How Hamilton won Spain pole in 2017 (1:39)

          Go onboard with Lewis Hamilton's pole-winning lap of the Circuit De Catalunya in 2017. (1:39)

          1:42 PM ET
          • Nate SaundersF1 Associate Editor
              • Previously worked in rugby union and British Superbikes
              • History graduate from Reading University
              • Joined ESPNF1 in February 2014
            Follow on Twitter

          BARCELONA, Spain -- Lewis Hamilton is perhaps the biggest advocate of a Miami Grand Prix, but the reigning Formula One champion is unimpressed with the street circuit the city hopes will join the calendar for the 2019 season.

          On Thursday, the Miami City Commission will vote whether to give the street race the go-ahead for next season. Last week a map of the proposed circuit, which runs around Miami Heat's home stadium and across the harbour, was circulated online.

          Hamilton -- who has repeatedly named Miami as a dream F1 venue in the past -- originally shared his reaction on social media, posting to Instagram: "OK, so I've just seen the design of the Miami track. Nah bruh, it's not the one. Let me design it."

          The Mercedes driver does not understand why F1 drivers do not get to offer their input on new race tracks.

          "I don't really get it, for example in golf you get all the great golfers designing golf courses, we've not got any of the top racing drivers in history, they've never designed a race track," he said. "Not that we are designers or anything but our input. Miami is a super-cool place and then I saw the layout and it was like nah. But it could be fun."

          Hamilton is worried the current layout could ruin the spectacle and referred to the unpopular street race held in Valencia between 2008 and 2012.

          "You've got two of the longest straights but maybe when we drive it it could be fun. I dread the thought of a street circuit like we had with Valencia, that wasn't a great street circuit. It can be a hit or miss, but maybe it's a hit. I don't want to get an assumption before we've even driven it.

          "But I'm sure as drivers we can give an insight into it and I know Miami quite well. There's a few better locations to put the track for example."

          Spanish Grand Prix
          U.S. TV broadcast times

          Practice 1 - Friday, May 11 5:00 AM - ESPNU
          Practice 2 - Friday, May 11 9:00 AM - ESPNU
          Practice 3 - Saturday, May 12 6:00 AM - ESPNEWS
          Qualifying - Saturday, May 12 9:00 AM - ESPN2
          Qualifying Encore - Sunday, May 13 7.00am-8.30am - ESPN2
          On The Grid - Sunday, May 13 - 8.30am-9.05am - ESPN2
          Race - Sunday, May 13 - 9.05am-11am - ESPN2
          Encore - Sunday, May 13 - 7.30pm-10pm - ESPN2
          Encore - Sunday, May 13 - 10.pm-12.30am - ESPNEWS

