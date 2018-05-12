Ex-Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone has bought the McLaren Ayrton Senna drove to victory at the 1993 Monaco Grand Prix for over €4.1m.

The MP4/8 car, painted in the famous red and white colours synonymous with the Brazilian's time with the team, during which he won his three world championships, was sold at Bonhams auction in Monaco on Friday evening. It was still fitted with the Ford engine and gearbox used in the victory.

Ayrton Senna claimed his sixth Monaco Grand Prix victory with the MP4/8. Paul-Henri Cahier/Getty Images

It means Ecclestone now owns the car Senna used to claim his sixth victory around the streets of Monte Carlo -- a record which still stands today -- just under 12 months before his death at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix. Senna was unable to defend his championship in 1993 after McLaren's switch from Honda to Ford and he would make his ill-fated move to Williams for the following season.

Ecclestone has a collecton of historic F1 cars. The Englishman used to run the Brabham team before transitioning into a position of power he held for over 40 years, one he only relinquished at the start of 2017 when Liberty Media completed its takeover of F1.