BARCELONA, Spain -- Lewis Hamilton ended Sebastian Vettel's run of pole positions by claiming top spot for the Spanish Grand Prix, while his Ferrari rival had to settle for third.

Championship leader Hamilton edged Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas by 0.040s to give Mercedes a front-row lockout. After a poor early attempt by both Ferrari drivers, Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen recovered in the closing seconds to finish third and fourth.

