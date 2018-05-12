Red Bull have supported the competitiveness between drivers Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo and been backed them to race each other. (0:42)

BARCELONA, Spain -- After Red Bull teammates Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo collided at the last round in Baku, Ricciardo is expecting both drivers to receive a stern warning from team boss Christian Horner ahead of Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix.

Verstappen and Ricciardo both retired from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix two weeks ago when the pair made contact while fighting for fourth position. Horner, who warned the drivers ahead of the race to be careful, was furious after the incident but stopped short of imposing team orders on the pair this weekend.

Nevertheless, after the two drivers qualified within 0.002s of each other in fifth and sixth on the Barcelona grid, Ricciardo is expecting rules of engagement to be laid down in Sunday's pre-race briefing.

"For sure, I expect Christian to definitely have a word with us tomorrow before the race," Ricciardo said. "For the next few races, until things calm down and he sees proof that things have calmed down, he will definitely talk to us.

Daniel Ricciardo clashed with teammate Max Verstappen in Baku. Mark Thompson/Getty Images

"We are in a difficult position because we want to not only beat each other but try and attack Kimi [Raikkonen, who starts fourth] or whoever is in front of us. Look, we've attacked before and kept it clean, so we just need to do that."

When Verstappen was asked how he would approach Sunday's race, he said: "I will be even faster. Sometimes it doesn't work out. Sometimes you also need momentum. So I hope from now onwards, it just goes in that direction, because I don't think I need to do anything different.

"And I won't because that's not who I am. At the end of the day, it has brought me to where I am so I can't really complain about that."