BARCELONA, Spain -- Lewis Hamilton led a comfortable Mercedes one-two at the Spanish Grand Prix, as Max Verstappen beat Sebastian Vettel to the final step of the podium.

As soon as Hamilton led into Turn 1 his victory did not appear to be in doubt, with the Mercedes able to open up a comfortable gap to the chasing Vettel behind. Vettel had beaten Valtteri Bottas into the first corner and stayed ahead after the first round of pit-stops, but Ferrari's decision to stop for a second set of medium tyres in the final stint ultimately relegated him to fourth. It capped off a disappointing afternoon for Ferrari, who saw Kimi Raikkonen retire after suffering a loss of power with a brand new engine which had been fitted to his car on Saturday morning.

Ferrari's loss was Verstappen's gain, as he claimed his first trip to the podium in what has been a messy and controversial season so far. It had seemed as though the Dutchman had blown another opportunity for a strong finish when he collided with Lance Stroll just after a Virtual Safety Car period, but the damage to his front wing did not seem to seriously jeopardise his race from that point.

Behind that were a group of drivers who completed fairly lonely drives to the chequered flag. After spinning after the VSC restart, Daniel Ricciardo came home a distant fifth in the other Red Bull and was the last driver still on the lead lap. Sixth was Haas driver Kevin Magnussen, who helped convert the team's strong pace into a healthy haul of points. Again, Haas will be left wondering what might have been if both cars had stayed in the race after Romain Grosjean spun out on the opening lap.

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/AFP/Getty Images

Spanish duo Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso claimed seventh and eighth, while Sergio Perez earned Force India two points. Azerbaijan Grand Prix star Charles Leclerc kept his name in the points-paying positions by rounding off the top ten for Sauber.

The win increases Hamilton's championship over Vettel to 17 points. While there was a huge element of fortune to his win two weeks ago in Baku, there was none about this one, and the reigning world champion signed it off with a rallying cry to his team after the race: "Fantastic job guys, this is more like it. Let's keep this up"

Drama at the start