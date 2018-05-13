BARCELONA, Spain -- Team principal Maurizio Arrivabene has called for a calm and accurate analysis of Ferrari's poor performance in Spain after admitting "nothing went right" over the weekend.

Ferrari was the team to beat at the past three rounds, but in Spain suffered an engine failure on Friday, qualified behind Mercedes on Saturday and came away from Sunday with just 12 points.

In the race, Kimi Raikkonen retired with the second of two power unit problems over the weekend and Sebastian Vettel was beaten to the podium by Max Verstappen's Red Bull after excessive tyre wear forced him to make a second pit stop.

At the centre of the weekend's issues was a fundamental lack of pace compared to rivals Mercedes, but Arrivabene has called on his team to regroup in Maranello next week and carefully dissect the poor performance.

"In many ways, this is a weekend in which nothing went right," he said. "Now, calmly and with accuracy, we need to analyse the reasons -- and they are various -- which prevented us from exploiting the potential we demonstrated in the previous races.

"Then we will prepare for the upcoming Monaco Grand Prix, in a professional, determined and confident manner."

After leading the constructors' championship going into Barcelona, Ferrari now trails Mercedes by 28 points. Charles Coates/Getty Images

Raikkonen's loss of power in the race will be analysed when the engine returns to Italy, but the team does not believe it is related to the issue that stopped him on track on Friday.

"At one point I started losing power; I managed to drive around but obviously not at full speed anymore, so I drove back to the garage," Raikkonen said. "We don't know more than that about the issue we had, we need to take the car back to the factory and check what happened.

"Looking at the Championship, this result is far from ideal, and I'm pretty disappointed. There is nothing we could have done differently today, but we need to try and keep pushing."