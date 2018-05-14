Max Verstappen ended his wait for a 2018 podium in Spain, and Jonathan Legard says this should bring hope to Red Bull. (1:23)

Red Bull has confirmed Max Verstappen and Jake Dennis will drive for the team at this week's test in Barcelona.

On the back of his first podium of the season, Verstappen will be in the car on Tuesday while Dennis will get his first taste of Red Bull's 2018 car a day later.

The Brit is currently one of Red Bull's simulator development drivers and the test will ''provide useful correlation for his work in the simulator.'' In 2012, Dennis was the winner of McLaren's Autosport BRDC Award -- an award won by 2009 F1 champion Jenson Button and multiple F1 race winner David Coulthard.

In recent years, Dennis has enjoyed spells in F3 and GP3, before making the move to sports cars, where he currently competes in the Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup.

‼️ ANNOUNCEMENT ‼️



Very excited to be taking part in the official F1 test this week for Aston Martin Red Bull Racing in the RB14! I can't thank the team enough for this opportunity. Let's get to work! #F1 #Redbull @gettyimages 📸 pic.twitter.com/JK7rovrLhw — Jake Dennis (@JakeDennis19) May 14, 2018

What are the other teams doing?

Reigning champions Mercedes has opted to run its two full-time drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas across the two days of the test with the 2018 Spanish Grand Prix winner in the car on day one. Like Mercedes, Haas will run its two current drivers for the test.

Sebastian Vettel will be in the Ferrari on Tuesday before handing over to Antonio Giovinazzi. The Italian driver will drive on both days at the test as he will share duties with Charles Leclerc at Sauber.

Force India has handed outings to George Russell, Nicholas Latifi and Nikita Mazepin. Force India will have two cars at the test as it is conducting tyre work for Pirelli with a second car.

Britain's Oliver Rowland shares duties with Robert Kubica at Williams while Sean Gelael and Pierre Gasly will be driving for Toro Rosso.

Stoffel Vandoorne will be in the McLaren alongside hot prospect Lando Norris and the team's development driver Oliver Turvey. After winning the F2 feature race in Barcelona, Jack Aitken will get an F1 outing with Renault, sharing driving duties with Carlos Sainz.