Former F1 champion Jenson Button has added Jimmie Johnson's crash helmet to his growing collection and revealed he hopes to race against the seven-time NASCAR champion at some point in the future.

Helmet swaps are seen as a sign of respect between drivers and Button has amassed a wide collection belonging to fellow drivers over the years.

On Tuesday he posted a picture on Instagram with the caption: "Every driver helmet swap is special but this one is another level. Shake N' Bake @jimmiejohnson you legend! Hope to race wheel to wheel some day. #nascar meets #F1"

Button returned for a one-off grand prix in Monaco last year after completing his final full F1 season in 2016, but this year has signed up for the Super GT championship in Japan and the World Endurance Championship with SMP Racing.

He is due to make his Le Mans 24 Hours debut in June and is still keen to continue racing in a variety of series. Whether that includes NASCAR remains to be seen...