Former F1 driver Felipe Massa will join the Venturi Formula E team for season five of the championship.

Massa first announced his retirement from F1 in 2016 but signed up for one last season in 2017 when Valtteri Bottas moved to Mercedes and a seat became open at Williams. He hung up his racing boots with 1,167 points, 41 podiums and 11 wins in F1, but will now make his debut in the all-electric series later this year when season five gets underway.

Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Venturi has been in Formula E since the inaugural 2014/2015 season and has scored three podiums in that time.

"I'm very happy to be joining the Venturi Formula E Team and the ABB FIA Formula E championship, which has become a magnificent competition in such a short space of time," Massa said in a short statement released by Formula E on Twitter.

Formula E is now in its fourth season of competition and has used the same single-make chassis since its inception in 2014. For the 2018/2019 season a new-look car will be raced for the first time and will coincide with a step forward in battery technology that will allow drivers to complete a full race distance without the need for a car swap midway through.