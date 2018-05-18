Haas boss Guenther Steiner has no doubts Romain Grosjean can rectify his current run of poor form.

While Kevin Magnussen has been one of the star performers of the opening races, teammate Grosjean has struggled and has gone nine races without scoring a point. In Baku he squandered a good haul of points with a bizarre crash while the race was neutralised by a Safety Car, before he spun on the opening lap of the Spanish Grand Prix and collected two other cars, some penalty points and a costly grid penalty for the Monaco Grand Prix.

A disconsolate Grosjean was shown on F1's world TV feed after the Spain incident, which also probably cost him a strong points finish given Haas' good pace. Grosjean has been very open about the fact he sought professional psychological help to overcome the struggles which plauged the early years of his career but Steiner thinks his current rough patch will remedy itself with time.

"I think it eats on you, but sometimes a little bit of success puts it the other way," Steiner said. "So at the moment he is for sure on a down but I spoke to him and he seems to have reacted OK.

"It's not how you get down, it's how you get up. So if he has a Romain result, like he can have, everyone will have forgotten about the last nine races.

"It's just one of those things, you need to just keep on working hard at yourself and with what you are doing because then you will get back. If you have got the talent and you know that you can do it you just need to materialise on it."

Romain Grosjean endured a messy weekend at the Spanish Grand Prix. Mark Thompson/Getty Images

When asked if he was worried if the situation could spiral out of control if Grosjean's frustration continues to grow, Steiner replied: "No. What we can do, we can support him and do what we can do. I think he will be fine."

Steiner says he still has complete confidence in his driver and believes that it is his job to ensure he retains self-belief.

"I couldn't do any different! If I let him down, then we are done. We need to get him up, we need to help him.

"I said to him 'I cannot blame you for this, you tried to get the best start you could and it didn't work out -- move on'. It was as easy as this. Focus on Monte Carlo, we know he can be very strong at Monte Carlo."

Steiner was angry with the stewards' decision to give Grosjean a penalty for the incident in Spain, saying it was "like kicking a guy in the face while he was already down on his knees". The penalty means Grosjean will drop three places from wherever he qualifies on F1's most difficult circuit for overtaking.