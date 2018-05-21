Nico Rosberg says it is "unlikely" he will join Formula E as a team principal in future.

The former F1 world champion gave the all-electric series' new car, which will officially debut next season, a demo run through the streets of Berlin at the weekend. It was Rosberg's first appearance in an open wheel car since he clinched his world championship at the 2016 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, which was five days before he announced his shock retirement from all forms of racing.

Rosberg's former team Mercedes will join the grid for season six, 2019/20, leading to speculation the German could be affiliated with its entry in some way. He has already ruled out returning as a driver and appears to have no ambitions to join the championship in another capacity.

"First of all, I stopped F1 -- among many reasons- - because of the demand it has on time," Rosberg told Autosport. "And it's just such a huge commitment, and the role of a team principal, like the way Toto [Wolff] does it or the way you would have to do it, again it would go back to being such a life commitment.

Dan Istitene/Getty Images

"Because all the other guys are committing their lives to it, so to do well you need to do the same and can't just do it as a part-time job. Now, at the moment, I would not see myself in any such role.

"This new freedom which I have in my life - which I value a lot - freedom over my time, has really been a powerful step for me, so I don't see myself going away from that any time soon. But you never know."

The car Rosberg took through the streets of Berlin will run in the championship's fifth season, which starts later this year. The current series is being led by former Toro Rosso driver Jean-Eric Vergne.