Nico Rosberg and his father Keke will demonstrate their championship-winning Formula One cars around the streets of Monte Carlo on Thursday.

The Rosbergs are one of two father-and-son combinations -- the other being Graham and Damon Hill -- to have won the F1 championship. The run will reunite Keke with his 1982 Williams FW07C and Nico with the Mercedes W07.

F1 Editor Like father like son. The championship winning cars of Nico and Keke Rosberg lined up in the Monaco pit lane ahead of their demonstration run on Thursday.

While Keke remained in F1 for another four seasons after his title-winning campaign, Nico retired the week after clinching his championship at the 2016 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Not only did the duo both win a world championship, they also both claimed victories at the principality they now call home. Keke won in 1983, 30 years before Nico first victory at Monte Carlo, which he followed up with wins in 2014 and 2015.

Nico confirmed the demonstration run via his Twitter channel.

we write history. this thursday father and son world champ both drive on track at the same time. Thanks @f1 for setting this up #MonacoGP pic.twitter.com/W0aL0mBWRL — Nico Rosberg (@nico_rosberg) May 22, 2018

"On Thursday lunchtime I'm going to be driving with my dad," Nico said. "We're both going to be getting into our world championship winning Formula 1 cars, my dad in his 1982 car me in my 2016 car.

"So we're going to be bombing it around Monaco together for a couple of laps. I think it's going to be good fun, I'm really looking forward to it."

