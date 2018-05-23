ESPN's Laurence Edmondson takes a lap around the historic Monaco track to give an inside scoop of the famous landmarks and turns. (6:22)

Despite not scoring a single point in 2018, Romain Grosjean says people are making a bigger deal out of his recent form than is necessary.

The Frenchman has endured a torrid start to 2018 and the two most recent races in Azerbaijan and Spain have put him under greater scrutiny with two high-profile mistakes. Grosjean crashed out under the Safety Car period in Azerbaijan and spun out of the Spanish Grand Prix on the opening lap -- collecting two other cars in the process and earning himself a three-place grid penalty for this weekend's Monaco Grand Prix.

Haas boss Guenther Steiner has refuted speculation over the former Lotus driver's future with the team and has backed Grosjean to turn his form around. Grosjean says he isn't too worried about his points tally considering the impressive competitiveness of the Haas.

"I think you're making a bigger mountain out of a mole, thing, can't remember exactly the saying," Grosjean said. "I mean the last two races didn't go quite to plan. It happens sometimes, you go through tough times.

"I think in Barcelona it was just unfortunate that I lost the rear avoiding a contact with my teammate and that was it. I mean the performance is there, the car is doing great, the team is doing an amazing job yet we don't have any points on the board but I am not too worried."

Romain Grosjean has failed to score points in each of the last nine races. Dan Istitene/Getty Images

While Grosjean has struggled for form, Haas teammate Kevin Magnussen has excelled and has scored 19 points in the opening five rounds. With the midfield battle being so tight, Grosjean highlighted the need for perfection around the streets of Monaco.

"I think it's getting better and better,'' Grosjean replied when asked whether this year's Haas suited his driving style. "We've been qualifying very often in front of the midfield. It's super tight so a tenth or two of a second, which doesn't make much difference in the first few rows loses you two or three positions so you need to get it perfect. I think it's getting there, we are working well. I think it should be quite nice here and hopefully the next updates coming are going to be pretty competitive.''

