Red Bull boss Christian Horner has suggested the sticking point in Lewis Hamilton's contract extension talks with Mercedes is the amount of money he is asking for.

Hamilton's existing Mercedes contract expires at the end of 2018 and the four-time world champion has been discussing a new deal all year. Both parties have constantly stressed that a new deal is a matter of when and not if, but it was also expected to be early in the season.

Horner weighed into the topic in mischievous fashion during the Friday press conference in Monaco, where he sat alongside Mercedes boss Toto Wolff.

"Well, I can only imagine that a delay can only involve money," Horner said when asked whether he saw it as a foregone conclusion that Hamilton would re-sign and therefore take himself off the driver market. "And I should think it's such a grotesque amount of money that Toto's talking about, it probably is what's making his and Niki's eyes water at the moment.

"So, yeah, he's got an expensive lifestyle. He's a four-time world champion and I doubt he's cheap. I can only envisage that that's probably got something to do with the delay."

Lewis Hamilton has won three of his four drivers' titles while driving for Mercedes. Hoch Zwei/Corbis via Getty Images

McLaren boss Zak Brown was also at the press conference and, when asked the same question, said: "I'd be very surprised if Lewis wasn't in a Mercedes next year. So I'm of the view that it's just a matter of time before until the arm-wrestling... someone wins. But I think Lewis will be in a Mercedes next year."

Wolff insisted there is no underlying issue behind the delay.

" It's a funny situation because we have been discussing for a long time," he said. "We get together and sort things out and then get busy in our daily operation jobs -- us on the team side and Lewis on his preparation. It shows that we have great confidence in each other; nobody is pressuring each other. We haven't set a fixed date where we want to announce but I can tell you that I don't see a reason why this shouldn't be happening."

When asked when the deal would become a priority for Mercedes, he replied: "It is in the process of just closing. There is a bit of an email ping-pong on details. I don't want to set a date because then you will be asking me why, why hasn't it been done, but maybe we choose one of the nice grands prix in the future, in the next couple of months."