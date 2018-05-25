Valtteri Bottas thinks he's doing enough in Formula One to extend his stay with reigning champions Mercedes.

The Finn earned a one-year contract extension after securing three wins and helping Mercedes to a fourth straight constructors' championship in 2017. The short length of his contract extension prompted suggestions Mercedes wasn't entirely convinced by Bottas and it has allowed it to keep its options open, with Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo on the list of drivers in the final year of their existing deals.

Bottas believes he has shown the speed and level of improvement needed in 2018 to secure a third year with the team.

"We had a chat with the team before the team and we both expected performance gains compared to last year, this being my second season with the team, being on the pace everywhere and in how I would perform in general.

"For the moment I've been meeting those targets, both for the team and for me, but that is no magic number, no fixed target. We both agreed we wanted to see improvements from me, this being my second season with the team and with all I've learned last year.''

Valtteri Bottas has enjoyed a strong start to the season despite not being able to pick up a victory. Octane/Action Plus via Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton has yet to sign a new deal with Mercedes with team boss Toto Wolff saying it's only a matter of time before the deal is done. Hamilton and Bottas have often praised their working relationship and the Finn would prefer the four-time champion to remain as his teammate going forward.

"For sure I'd like to know but, first of all, I'd like to stay with this team, as that's my goal for the long-term. And for sure it would be nice for Lewis to stay too because I enjoy working with him. The fact he's won four world championships and I've won none, makes me try harder and try to be harder.

"But it wouldn't change my mind about wanting to stay here if there was anyone else as teammate. We can work quite well together and that's why I would prefer to stay with Lewis.''