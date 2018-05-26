MONTE CARLO, Monaco -- Red Bull team boss Christian Horner says Max Verstappen must learn from his mistakes and stop making errors after a crash in final practice ruled the Dutchman out of qualifying at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Teammate Daniel Ricciardo went on to take pole position on Saturday afternoon, underlining the potential of the Red Bull this weekend, but Verstappen will start last on the grid after his car was not repaired in time for the start of the session. His mechanics nearly had the car ready in time but an oil leak was detected on the gearbox just moments before the team finished bolting it back together.

Verstappen has been involved in series of collisions, spins and crashes this year, and while not all of them have been as costly as the one in Monaco, the trend has not gone unnoticed by the team. Asked what Verstappen needs to do now, Horner said it was important for him to finally learn from mistakes.

"This place bites and he got bitten pretty hard today in a session that doesn't really count for anything, other than setting the car up," Horner told Channel 4. "He's in a car that's capable of winning this grand prix and that will hurt him even more because you don't get that many opportunities to win a Monaco Grand Prix.

"He needs to learn from it and stop making these errors. He knows that more than anybody and I would imagine that was a pretty painful qualifying for him watching what could have been."

Verstappen will start tomorrow's Monaco Grand Prix from the back of the grid after crashing out in FP3 meaning he couldn't take part. Marco Canoniero/LightRocket via Getty Images

Horner hopes the missed opportunity on Saturday will finally see Verstappen calm down and start scoring results.

"I don't know what else will," he added. "We've got a great car, he's a phenomenally fast driver and would have been able to be competing for the pole position today and for the whole team to only be running one-legged with such a strong car is frustrating.

"But I have to compliment all the guys in the garage, we had both crews working hard to get him back out into that session but unfortunately this time it was not meant to be."

Asked if Saturday in Monaco was bittersweet -- with his drivers bookending Sunday's grid -- Horner said: "Well Daniel's been on it all weekend. He's been quickest in every practice session, every qualifying session and he's delivered two great laps that were capable of pole so he's done an amazing job.

"As you say, it feels a little bittersweet so really delighted for the pole but we should have had two cars up there. It's a frustrating with such a fast car not to have both cars on the front two of the grid."