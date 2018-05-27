New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady throws it long from a yacht to a boat where Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo is waiting to make the catch. (0:59)

Not many people can say they've caught a pass from Tom Brady and claimed pole position at the Monaco Grand Prix on the same weekend -- Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo can.

Reigning NFL MVP Brady is in Monte Carlo this weekend to watch the city's most famous event. The New England Patriots quarterback was able to showcase some of his famous talent in the Monaco harbour, lobbing a pass from one ship to another to connect with Ricciardo during a promotional Red Bull event.

It seems Ricciardo's options for a post-F1 career are wide open: not only did he show decent hands to take in the pass while slightly off balance, he also kicked a flawless punt back across to the five-time Super Bowl champion.

The Australian driver claimed pole on Saturday -- the second of his F1 career -- and is aiming to win the iconic race for the first time. He captured pole ahead of the 2016 edition and appeared to be easing away for an easy victory until Red Bull botched a pit-stop, handing victory to Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton.

Brady also paid a visit to Hamilton, the reigning world champion.

Monaco Grand Prix broadcast schedule

'On the Grid' - Sunday, May 27 8.30 AM - ESPN

Race - Sunday, May 27, 9.05 AM - ESPN

Encore - Sunday, May 27, 3.30PM - ABC

Encore - Monday, May 8, 2018, 3.30 AM - ESPN2

Encore - Monday, May 28, 2018, 8.00 PM - ESP2