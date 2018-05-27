A round-up of the main talking points from the Monaco Grand Prix, where Daniel Ricciardo overcame a spluttering engine to beat Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton to victory.

Shock: Seeing just how much drivers were struggling with their tyres for most of the race. At one point, Lance Stroll, in last, was lapping over four seconds quicker than Daniel Ricciardo, who was leading. And that was on a tyre just one step softer.

Shocker: Williams had an atrocious afternoon. Both its cars finished off the lead lap after requiring multiple pit stops. Most embarrassing of all was the stop-go penalty Sergey Sirotkin was forced to serve, after his team failed to fit tyres to his car within the allotted time before the start of the race. Another race where many questions need to be asked about what's going wrong at one of the sport's most famous teams.

Ricciardo scored Red Bull's first win around the streets of Monaco since 2012 as he nursed his engine problem. Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Ricky's redemption: Daniel Ricciardo deserved that one. He had a certain victory snatched from his grasp in 2016 when Red Bull botched a pit-stop, and it seemed like circumstances outside of his control were about to cost him again.

After the race, it was revealed his engine lost the MGU-K -- meaning his car was lacking a significant amount of power compared to his rivals -- but he held on, somehow, to record his second win of the year and propel himself right back into championship contention.

A three-way fight?: All winter we were talking about the possibility of a three-way fight this year and we now have a Mercedes leading a Ferrari and a Red Bull. Daniel Ricciardo moved ahead of Valtteri Bottas and Kimi Raikkonen, leaving Monaco 38 points behind Lewis Hamilton -- still a fairly sizeable gap, but if Renault's next engine upgrade provides a step forward, he's right there in the hunt.

Alonso fails to finish: As it did a year ago at the Indy 500, Fernando Alonso's Memorial Day weekend ended with an orange car hitting a reliability issue. It's been a frustrating few years for Alonso and this one will have been pretty painful -- doubly so given that the first car to flash past him was the Honda-powered Toro Rosso of Pierre Gasly.

Shoey watch: Ricciardo resisted Red Bull boss Christian Horner's suggestion to make Monaco's Prince Albert do a shoey, but design legend Adrian Newey gleefully stepped up to take one of his own.

Driver of the race: A few candidates. Esteban Ocon was very impressive in his drive to sixth, as was Pierre Gasly one place behind. But as with qualifying, this can only go to one man. Red Bull couldn't believe Ricciardo had even finished the race, let alone won it, and that is worthy of very high praise.