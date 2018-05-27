Listen to the radio celebrations from Red Bull and Daniel Ricciardo after his Monaco Grand Prix win. (0:49)

Fernando Alonso has called on the FIA to look at improving the show after labeling the Monaco Grand Prix as ''extremely boring''

Alonso joins fellow F1 champion Lewis Hamilton in openly criticising Sunday's race in Monte Carlo. Much of the race was dictated Daniel Ricciardo's wounded car at the front, which had been down on power due to an MGU-K issue.

The slow pace at the front and there being no Safety Car for the first time since 2009 meant there was little potential for changes to the order given how difficult it is to overtake around the tight Monaco streets.

"Extremely boring,'' Alonso said when asked about his impressions of the race with the current generation of cars. "This is probably the most boring race ever. Without a Safety Car, without yellow flags... I think the sport needs to think a little bit about the show, because this is very disappointing."

A year on from his Indianapolis 500 outing, Alonso took to Twitter to take a swipe at Formula One.

Ready to watch and enjoy the RACE of the day 👍👍👍👍👍 https://t.co/TfBmsKOc2k — Fernando Alonso (@alo_oficial) May 27, 2018

The Spaniard's race came to a premature end while running in seventh place due to a gearbox issue. When asked whether the wider, higher downforce F1 cars are to blame for the lack of action, he said: "No, I think it's just Monaco. We know how it is.

"I think it was quite boring, without a Safety Car, without anything. We just start in our qualy position more or less and we run until the chequered flag in that position. Unfortunately we had the failure and we could not secure this seventh place and the points for the team, but hopefully next time we can finish."