Christian Horner has compared Daniel Ricciardo's drive to victory at the Monaco Grand Prix to the most infamous voyage of NASA's moon landing programme.

Ricciardo managed to win in Monaco despite losing what Horner himself estimated to be around 25 percent of his engine power in the early stages of the race. The Australian's car was forced into severe power unit management from around lap 19 of 78 when the energy recovery system problem was detected.

Immediately after the issue started, a series of frantic radio message were played over the F1 broadcast as the Ferrari of Sebastian Vettel closed in on the leading Red Bull. Ricciardo, safe in the knowledge that the car behind requires a significant pace advantage to make an overtaking move at Monaco, was able to hold on for victory.

Horner compared Ricciardo's drive to the job carried out by the three astronauts who managed to guide Apollo 13 home to earth in April 1970 against all odds when their spaceship suffered what should have been a series of terminal failures.

"I mean, he could have been in Apollo 13, I tell you, with the way he was dealing with the issues today," Horner said after the race. "It was an incredible performance from him and just extremely mature. I'm super happy for him and he really deserved it this weekend."

Apollo 13 saw the birth of the famous quote "Failure is not an option", said by mission chief Gene Kranz. Horner said he and technical chief Adrian Newey had their own Kranz moment when deciding whether or not to tell Ricciardo to park the car when the severity of the issue became clear.

Asked if there was any consideration given to retiring Ricciardo, he said: "Not [from] the engine guys. Our reliability engineers are looking at saving the components to avoid penalties at future races.

"So it was like, okay we are likely to ingest a whole bunch of shrapnel from the MGU-K so we should stop the engine, but I said no let's keep running and if it stops it stops, we are leading the Monaco Grand Prix. I discussed it with Adrian and he was in total agreement that we go until it smokes."

The victory elevated Ricciardo above Kimi Raikkonen and Valtteri Bottas into third position in the championship.