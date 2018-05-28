Listen to the radio celebrations from Red Bull and Daniel Ricciardo after his Monaco Grand Prix win. (0:49)

Stoffel Vandoorne feels his chances of securing points in the Monaco Grand Prix were ruined by McLaren's decision to keep him out in a bid to help teammate Fernando Alonso.

Vandoorne started the race just outside the top ten and had been running behind Renault's Nico Hulkenberg -- who went onto finish eighth. The Belgian was running ahead of the two Saubers, Brendon Hartley and Kevin Magnussen -- with the quartet stopping between laps 13 and 17.

His stop came one lap later than Alonso -- who rejoined just ahead of Vandoorne and a recovering Max Verstappen, who had been held up. His late stop was further compounded by a small delay with a pit light meaning he rejoined well down the field, eventually finishing in 14th.

"I felt [that way], definitely,'' Vandoorne replied when asked if he felt his race was sacrificed to help Alonso score the best result possible. "I think we should have pitted five laps earlier.

"Fernando came just ahead and we just pitted that lap when the damage was done already. Disappointing.

"I don't know what happened but the green light just wasn't coming. We lost a few seconds there."

Vandoorne reckons had he stopped earlier, points were possible considering his strong pace on the super-soft tyre -- a tyre which appeared to be better suited to track conditions compared to the ultra-softs, which the majority of the field opted for.

"We were on the same strategy as Nico and we should have finished right behind or even in front of him. We lost a lot of time at the pitstop and lost a lot of track position.

"We had some pace in the end on the supersoft tyres. That pace was good but Monaco is Monaco. We know overtaking is so hard around here."