Sauber has signed Ferrari chief designer Simone Resta as its new technical director.

Resta makes the move from Maranello to Hinwill and will begin work on July 1, reporting to Sauber team principal Frederic Vasseur. He takes the role previously filled by Jorg Zander, who left the team at the beginning of May.

Sauber and Ferrari have enjoyed a long partnership, with the Swiss team using Ferrari power units and transmission, as well as running Charles Leclerc -- a member of the Italian team's driver programme, as one of its drivers.

Lars Baron/Getty Images

Having begun his career with Minardi in 1998, Resta originally joined Ferrari in 2001 and has fulfilled the role of chief designer since the end of 2014.

Speaking of the new signing, Vasseur said: "Simone Resta has the best profile to take on the role of technical director. His arrival at Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team marks a significant step ahead of a long-term project that aims at strengthening the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team in order to achieve ambitious results."