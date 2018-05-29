Listen to the radio celebrations from Red Bull and Daniel Ricciardo after his Monaco Grand Prix win. (0:49)

A recap of the best radio soundbites of the Monaco Grand Prix, where Daniel Ricciardo nursed a wounded car home for a quite remarkable Monte Carlo win.

"Fifty percent done. Let's finish this s--- tomorrow!"

Ricciardo gives a Red Bull cautious message as he celebrates pole in Monaco, remembering how cruelly he was robbed of a win from the same position in 2016. It's almost like he knew fate was about to deal him a cruel hand once again...

"Honestly, is he serious? That's f---ing dangerous!"

Stoffel Vandoorne complains at the driving of a lapped Williams as it gives him minimal space to pass on the inside of Tabac after being given the blue flag signal to move over.

"Seriously? Tell them to check because I don't think I did..."

Brendon Hartley can't hide his surprise after being told he has been handed a five-second time penalty for speeding in the pit-lane.

The honey badger on the back of Daniel Ricciardo's helmet summed up his weekend. Mark Thompson/Getty Images

"Losing power! Let me know if I can do something."

The first signs of Ricciardo's engine trouble emerge on lap 19.

"Yep, we can see what's going on, just keep it smooth, stay focused."

"Yeah, I got no power though..."

The Australian clearly starts wrestling with the thought of another victory slipping through his fingers as Red Bull try and keep his mind on the task at hand.

"Daniel, you're doing a really good job. We know it's hard."

"Will it get better?"

"Negative, Daniel, negative."

As radio exchanges go, this has to be one of the worst any Formula One driver can hear -- especially one leading a race they are desperate to win. Ricciardo would later admit he didn't even think he would make the finish, let alone hold on to the victory.

Daniel Ricciardo thought his race was over when his engine lost power and Sebastian Vettel started reeling him in. Charles Coates/Getty Images

"Make sure any future overtakes are kept clean please, mate."

In the other Red Bull, Max Verstappen gets a gentle reminder to keep his car in one piece after a clumsily passing Renault's Carlos Sainz over the chicane. It came a day after he ruined his whole weekend by crashing out of qualifying.

"There are three laps to go, we suggest..."

"I got it buddy!"

Ricciardo asks for radio silence as he closes in on the victory he worked so hard for all afternoon...

"Holy tomorrow! Cheers boys. F---! Redemption."

And only when he gets it does he let the emotions pour out. The 'redemption' he had been seeking all weekend was finally his.

A celebration fit for a prince? Probably not... Dan Istitene/Getty Images

"Un-f---ing believable! You have done an amazing job today! That is right up there with what Schumacher did in 1995."

Red Bull boss Christian Horner can barely contain himself as he gives his customary congratulatory message to a winning driver. Given the moment, we'll forgive him for getting forgetting the correct year of Michael Schumacher's heroic 1994 Spanish Grand Prix performance, when the German finished second despite being stuck in fifth gear for most of the race.

"Give Prince Albert a shoey!"

Not sure where this one sits within royal protacol in Monaco. Ricciardo eventually thought better of Horner's suggestion he should present the principality's reigning monarch with a cocktail of champagne and foot jam. Probably for the best, Daniel.