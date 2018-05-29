Formula One technical chief Ross Brawn has responded to criticisms of the Monaco Grand Prix by saying it should not be compared to other races on the calendar due to the nature of the circuit.

The Monte Carlo race is the most prestigious race in an F1 season but rarely produces a thrilling spectacle. Former world champions Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen all said the most recent edition was one of the most boring in the championship's recent history.

Hamilton, who stressed that he remains a big fan of the circuit and grand prix, suggested F1 bosses look at ways to tweak the race format so that the spectacle matches the hype of the event itself. Brawn feels the best entertainment of an F1 weekend in Monaco comes before the main event on Sunday.

"I've heard and read a number of comments from drivers and F1 people saying the race was boring and it's true that it wasn't action-packed, all the more so as the tyres were the key factor," Brawn wrote in a press release this week. "However, it's a bit naïve to expect lots of duels and passing moves in Monaco!

"That's in contrast to the unique spectacle of Saturday's qualifying, as this is the only place one can get so close to the action as the 20 drivers brush the barriers (sometimes clipping them) at speeds that are just unthinkable for mere mortals: maybe we don't give enough credit to these guys who can lap the 3,337 metre track in around 71 seconds."

BORIS HORVAT/AFP/Getty Images

Brawn welcomes feedback from drivers on how to improve race circuits but thinks Monaco is one race which should be viewed differently to the others.

"Monaco is such a special race that it should not be judged by the same criteria as the others. The atmosphere in the paddock and the town, the glamour that surrounds the event makes it unique. Having said that, one of the aims we have set ourselves for the Formula One of the future is to work together with the promoters and all stakeholders to ensure the new circuits provide more overtaking opportunities and that current ones are improved.

"Naturally, the opinion of the drivers is welcome and our door is always open. However, in Monaco you'd need to reclaim land from the sea to do something and that's definitely not up to us!"