Less than month after its chief designer Ed Wood left the team, Williams has confirmed its head of aerodynamics Dirk De Beer has also stepped down from his role.

De Beer joined Williams from Ferrari last year and was hired to give the team a new aerodynamic direction this season. After a series of disappointing results in the opening six races, the team issued a short statement to confirm the South African had left the team.

"Williams can confirm that Dirk De Beer has stepped down from his role as head of aerodynamics, effective immediately," the statement said. "The team would like to thank Dirk for his hard work over the past year and wish him the best for the future.

Williams has scored just four points from the first six races. Xavier Bonilla/NurPhoto via Getty Images

"Chief engineer, Doug McKiernan, who joined Williams earlier this year will now assume full responsibility over the aerodynamic and design direction of the car, with Dave Wheater stepping up to take on the role as head of aerodynamics."

Williams disappointing start to the season followed a change in aerodynamic philosophy this year. Since 2014 the team had pursued a low-drag design, which proved fast at high-speed tracks but consistently off the pace at high-downforce venues. The change this season was intended to deliver a better all-rounder, but so far the car has missed the team's targets.

Former Mercedes man Paddy Lowe continues to head up the technical side of the team after joining as a shareholder at the beginning of last year.