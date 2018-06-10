Revisit the Canadian Grand Prix through the eyes of social media, as Sebastian Vettel maintained his lead to the chequered flag. (1:00)

ESPN takes a look at some of the best and quirkiest stats to come out of the Canadian Grand Prix.

A clinical drive from Sebastian Vettel in Canada has seen the German take a one point lead over Lewis Hamilton in the battle for the 2018 world championship.

Editor's Picks Ferrari back on top as back-and-forth season continues It may not have been the most entertaining of races, but the Canadian Grand Prix highlighted the back-and-forth nature of Formula One in 2018.

Vettel, who started from pole position, led every lap and never looked flustered, even when he noticed the chequered flag being waved a lap early by supermodel Winne Harlow. Valtteri Bottas finished second for Mercedes with Max Verstappen -- who enjoyed his first drama-free race of the season -- rounding off the podium.

Alonso's 300th race sums up his last 100

The Canadian Grand Prix saw Fernando Alonso become just the fourth driver in Formula One history to crack the 300 race barrier, joining the likes of Rubens Barrichello (326), Jenson Button (309) and Michael Scuhmacher (308).

However, the 36-year-old, who began his career with Minardi at the 2001 Australian Grand Prix, sadly failed to finish on Sunday in Montreal as his McLaren suffered an exhaust issue on lap 40.

Fernando Alonso's 300 career races breakdown Races Wins Podiums Pole Positions DNFs 1-50 1 8 3 18 51-100 17 37 13 3 101-150 4 11 2 8 151-200 8 31 4 5 201-250 2 10 0 9 251-300 0 0 0 18

Alonso is widely considered one of the sport's all-time greats having won back-to-back world championship with Renault in 2005 and 2006 but it's been slim picking for him since making a return to McLaren at the beginning of 2015. In fact, it's been over five seasons since his last win (2013 Spanish Grand Prix) and nearly four years since his last appearance on the podium (2014 Hungarian Grand Prix).

Fernando Alonso of Spain and McLaren F1 Team in the paddock during the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix. Marco Canoniero/LightRocket via Getty Images

It's actually quite interesting to look at a breakdown of Alonso's career and how it has regressed with unreliable and uncompetitive machinery in the latter years. The question now is whether he will he go on to break Barrichello's record of 326 races or opt for a new challenge in 2019.

Something you probably didn't know

Prior to this weekend, Canada hadn't exactly been a happy hunting ground for Vettel and Ferrari. Sunday's win snapped a 14 year winless drought for Ferrari in Montreal while pole position 24 hours earlier was the team's first since way back in 2001.

It's also worth noting that each time the Scuderia has claimed victory in Canada this century (2000, 2002, 2003 and 2004) they have gone on to win both world championships. And while it may be a small sample size, Vettel won the drivers' championship in 2011, the only other year he has won in Canada.

Race winner Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari celebrates on the podium during the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix. Charles Coates/Getty Images

Fast facts:

50 - Vettel's win makes him just the fourth driver in history to claim 50 wins in Formula One.

2018 - This was the first time Hamilton finished a Canadian Grand Prix off the podium.

50% - Since 2011, the likelihood of a Safety Car appearing on the opening lap in Montreal.

2nd - Bottas has finished second in six of his last 10 races.

43.2 - The sporting regulation that states classification of a race must be taken when the chequered flag is first waved.