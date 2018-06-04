Jennie Gow and Sam Collins discuss the 2019 regulation changes which would help to improve overtaking but may potentially hinder the budgets of some of the smaller F1 teams. (1:58)

Fernando Alonso's preparations for his Le Mans 24 Hours debut got off to a perfect start as the Spaniard topped the first official test day at the weekend.

Alonso is partnering ex-Formula One drivers Kazuki Nakajima and Sebastien Buemi in the No.8 Toyota for the famous race, which he hopes to win as part of his bid to complete motor racing's Triple Crown -- which includes Le Mans and the Indy 500 along with the Monaco Grand Prix, which he has won twice. The two-time world champion ended up quickest in both of Sunday's sessions at the French circuit.

Alonso set the quickest time of the No.8 team as it finished 0.6s clear at the top of the leaderboard, ahead of Rebellion Racing. The other Toyota, which includes former Sauber driver Kamui Kobayashi, was third. The second Rebellion Racing car, piloted by Andre Lotterer, Bruno Senna and Neel Jani, was fourth, while Jenson Button's SMP Racing team was fifth. Button only completed 20 laps during the test day as his running was limited by a sensor issue.

Fernando Alonso will return to Le Mans after the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal. Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Alonso was satisfied with his first experience of the famous circuit.

"It was a lot of fun out there - the track is beautiful and fits perfectly with the LMP1s," he said. "It was enjoyable for me and we got the info we needed from the test."

As part of his hectic schedule, Alonso will head straight to Montreal for this weekend's Canadian Grand Prix. He will contest that race for McLaren and then return to France for the Le Mans 24 Hours, which begins the following week and culminates with the race on June 16-17. That event is then followed by a historic triple header of F1 races.

Alonso has already tasted victory with Toyota this year, with the No.8 team winning the opening race of the World Endurance Championship's 2018-19 season at Spa-Francorchamps. Le Mans is the next round of that series.