F1 eyeing race venues which 'capture the world's imagination'

Formula One boss Chase Carey has outlined the criteria potential grand prix venues must meet in order to make it on the championship's race calendar.

Carey was installed as F1 CEO when Liberty Media's takeover was completed at the start of 2017. While Liberty insists it is committed to preserving races in F1's European heartland, it is also looking at ways to expand in key markets -- notably in Asia and North America.

The city of Miami recently approved plans to host a grand prix and is currently negotiating the terms of the 10-year deal with F1, while Vietnam appears to be edging closer to hosting a race in 2019 or 2020.

Speaking at the FIA's Sport Conference in Manilla on Monday, Carey said finding a balance between a circuit which provides great racing and has a global appeal is essential.

"I'd say there's a handful of things that are important for us," he said when asked what F1 wants from potential race hosts. "First we want to make sure it's right for a race. We'll build all the things all around it but it starts with having a track that can provide a great race.

Azerbaiajn is the latest street race to join the F1 calendar Clive Mason/Getty Images

"Today there are probably circuits that are not conducive to providing the most exciting, best racing, there are some that fabulous. To start we want a track that is going to deliver a fabulous, exciting race.

"Second, we want a site that is going to capture the world's imagination. We're in the great cities around the world -- we want to use the phrase 'destination cities'. We're in places where you want people when they look at it on the TV are excited and think it looks spectacular, really capture people's imagination and if they go to it it's even more special. So we want those magical cities, magical countries that really intrigue and fascinate the world."

Several European venues are currently in talks with F1 over their future; Germany's Hockenheim and Belgium's Spa-Francorchamps circuits have contracts which expire at the end of the year. Hockenheim is looking to remove the financial burden from its existing deal with F1, signed with Carey's predecessor Bernie Ecclestone.

Although he did not go into specifics, Carey once again reiterated that F1's growth in other markets should not be seen as a direct threat to some of its flagship European events.

"I think we want a balance of races around the sport. We're a global sport, we really are unique... there are sports which are followed around the world, the Premier League has a following around the world but it's competition is in the UK -- we compete around the world with drivers and heroes from around the world.

"We're, in many ways, like a World Cup, unique competition, and we do it nine months a year every year, not two to four weeks every four years. We want to have a balance of events around the world, make sure we continue to build on the foundation, which is Europe for us.

"We don't want to have growth and not recognise the importance of that foundation, so take advantage of being able to grow it in America and Asia, while continuing to build on the foundation in Europe."

