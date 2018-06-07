Mercedes delays introduction of new engine

Jennie Gow and Sam Collins preview the Canadian Grand Prix and a track that has been very kind to Lewis Hamilton in the past. (2:11)

MONTREAL, Canada -- Mercedes has delayed the introduction of its latest engine upgrade by one race after facing "quality issues" ahead of this weekend's Canadian Grand Prix.

Montreal is the seventh of 21 rounds this season and the circuit's long straights and its power-sensitive nature means it is often a target for engine upgrades.

Renault and Honda have confirmed updates to their engines for this weekend and Mercedes had planned to bring the next step in its development to Montreal. However, on arrival in Canada, the team confirmed the upgrade would be delayed until the French Grand Prix in two weeks' time.

Mercedes will delay the introduction of its next engine until the French Grand Prix. Paul-Henri Cahier/Getty Images

"Although we had hoped to introduce PU2 [power unit two] this weekend, a quality issue means that this has now been delayed by one race," a team spokesperson said. "So all Mercedes-powered cars will be running PU1 for this weekend, too, before receiving new units in France."

Under the regulations, each driver has three engines, turbos and MGU-Hs to last a whole season before incurring grid penalties and two MGU-Ks, energy stores and control electronics.

So far this year, all Mercedes-powered cars have used just one of each component this year, with the exception of Valtteri Bottas who has used two control electronics and energy stores following damage in an accident at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.