MONTREAL, Canada -- Max Verstappen is growing increasingly frustrated by questions relating to his recent run of crashes in Formula One and insists he does not need to change his approach to racing.
Verstappen has come under increasing pressure after a series of incidents at the opening rounds of the season and in Monaco he missed qualifying -- and a shot at victory -- after a crash in final practice. He has under half the points of teammate Daniel Ricciardo so far this year, and following the race in Monaco Red Bull team boss Christian Horner urged Verstappen to learn from his older teammate.
Asked on Wednesday evening in Montreal what he needed to do this weekend to avoid a repeat, Verstappen said: "Not hit the wall! It's as simple as that! And I don't need to change my approach -- it's just a little bit more finesse I guess. Sometimes s--- happens."
However, when asked a similar question during the official FIA press conference on Thursday morning, he added: "I'm getting really tired of all the questions. I think if I get any more I might headbutt someone."
He added: "I get really tired of all the comments saying I should change my approach. I will never do that, because it brought me to where I am right now"
Verstappen's mistakes means he now has a 75-point gap to championship leader Lewis Hamilton in the drivers' standings and he admits he will struggle to close it without a big boost in performance from Red Bull's engine supplier Renault.
"It's very hard. We have a great car but our whole package is not the best on every single track and we just have to accept that. You could see in Monaco that we have a great car and it's very unfortunate that we don't have the top speed to compete all the time.
"But I think on some tracks we can fight for a win and others we can fight for a podium, but when you want to challenge for a title you need to be there every single weekend and at the moment we are not at that place yet. This season you have seen a lot of surprise results as well, so a lot of things can happen, but is it going to be enough to win the title? I think it's tricky."