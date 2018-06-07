MONTREAL, Canada -- Max Verstappen is growing increasingly frustrated by questions relating to his recent run of crashes in Formula One and insists he does not need to change his approach to racing.

Verstappen has come under increasing pressure after a series of incidents at the opening rounds of the season and in Monaco he missed qualifying -- and a shot at victory -- after a crash in final practice. He has under half the points of teammate Daniel Ricciardo so far this year, and following the race in Monaco Red Bull team boss Christian Horner urged Verstappen to learn from his older teammate.

Max's mistakes Australian GP: Spun at Turn 1 while running fifth on lap 10. The car had damage to the floor prior to the error but the mistake dropped him behind teammate Daniel Ricciardo. Bahrain GP: Spun off Q1 at the start of a second hot lap and qualified 15th as a result. Blamed a 150bhp power surge, although the team later clarified it was Verstappen's error. In the race he collided with Lewis Hamilton and retired with a damaged gearbox. Chinese GP: He was on a winning strategy until he ran wide trying to pass Lewis Hamilton around the outside of the high-speed Turn 7. He later crashed into Sebastian Vettel and was issued with a 10-second penalty that dropped him to fifth. Azerbaijan GP: Crashed in first practice at Turn 3. In the race collided with teammate Ricciardo under braking at Turn 1. Both the team and FIA gave the two drivers equal blame. Spanish GP: Scored his first podium of the season but nearly lost everything when he collided with Lance Stroll at a VSC restart. Received damage to front wing but no blame for the incident. Monaco GP: Crashed in final practice while attempting a quick lap at the end of the session. Gearbox damage ruled him out of qualifying meaning he started last before recovering to ninth in the race.

Asked on Wednesday evening in Montreal what he needed to do this weekend to avoid a repeat, Verstappen said: "Not hit the wall! It's as simple as that! And I don't need to change my approach -- it's just a little bit more finesse I guess. Sometimes s--- happens."

However, when asked a similar question during the official FIA press conference on Thursday morning, he added: "I'm getting really tired of all the questions. I think if I get any more I might headbutt someone."

He added: "I get really tired of all the comments saying I should change my approach. I will never do that, because it brought me to where I am right now"

Verstappen's mistakes means he now has a 75-point gap to championship leader Lewis Hamilton in the drivers' standings and he admits he will struggle to close it without a big boost in performance from Red Bull's engine supplier Renault.

"It's very hard. We have a great car but our whole package is not the best on every single track and we just have to accept that. You could see in Monaco that we have a great car and it's very unfortunate that we don't have the top speed to compete all the time.

Max Verstappen inspects the damage to his Red Bull. Robert SzaniszlÃ³/NurPhoto via Getty Images

"But I think on some tracks we can fight for a win and others we can fight for a podium, but when you want to challenge for a title you need to be there every single weekend and at the moment we are not at that place yet. This season you have seen a lot of surprise results as well, so a lot of things can happen, but is it going to be enough to win the title? I think it's tricky."