Daniel Ricciardo hopes to avoid the Canadian Grand Prix grid penalty Red Bull predicted he would be forced to serve this weekend.

Ricciardo looked set to pay a heavy price for his remarkable win last time out in Monaco, where he held off Sebastian Vettel despite suffering an engine issue for most of the race. His car had suffered a significant loss of power due to an issue with the MGU-K component, which harvests energy from the rear axle under braking and deploys it on straights.

F1's stricter engine rules for 2018 have limited the components each driver can use per season and Ricciardo's issue in Monaco, plus a problem with the same engine part during a practice session ahead of the Chinese Grand Prix, had left Red Bull fearing he would have to move on to a third MGU-K in Montreal -- an automatic 10-place grid penalty. However, the team has moved back to the component which failed in China and Ricciardo hopes its reliable enough for a clean weekend.

When asked if he expects a penalty this weekend, he said: "Currently no. Obviously if something happens in practice then we will probably have to take one, but no is the answer today. For now, we still have enough parts to run, and if it runs reliable we will do the whole weekend with it."

Daniel Ricciardo's Monaco Grand Prix victory propelled him to third in the championship. Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Ricciardo secured his second win of the season in Monte Carlo and said his rich vein of form and the characteristics of the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve makes him keen to push any engine penalty back to the French Grand Prix.

"I guess, it could come as soon as Paul Ricard. When I heard whispers of taking a penalty here, at that point I was like I will take it in Paul Ricard but not here.

"This is such a difficult circuit for overtaking. And having such good momentum at the moment I think a penalty would take a bit of wind out of our sails. If we can escape this weekend without it, then I'd rather take it somewhere else."

Red Bull chief engineer Paul Monaghan admitted the MGU-K from Monaco is unlikely to be re-usable.

When asked about the status of the component which failed in Monaco, he said: "I wouldn't describe it as serviceable... it's not happy! The one from the failure in China is alive, hence we haven't got a penalty. So as we start the weekend, touch wood, we're alright. We'll see how we go."