Brendon Hartley is blocking out any and all speculation around the rumours his Red Bull bosses are already looking to replace him at Toro Rosso.

This week the Press Association reported Red Bull approached McLaren about the possibility of its junior driver Lando Norris, who is currently leading Formula Two, joining in place of Hartley on-loan until the end of the year. It said McLaren rejected the request for Norris to make his debut at next month's Austrian Grand Prix, at the Spielberg circuit owned by Red Bull.

Rumours of an imminent sacking were also swirling ahead of the last race in Monaco and Hartley insists he is not going to let the latest batch ruin his Canadian Grand Prix weekend.

"It's the second grand prix in a row I've been responding the rumours," Hartley said when asked about the speculation. "But it's not really interesting for me to comment.

"I know what my contract says. I'm very confident in the work I've been doing behind the scenes with Toro Rosso to develop the car. Things didn't really go my way in Monaco qualifying, but I felt pretty strong all weekend. I'm going to take the same approach this weekend. Upgrades coming is positive. I'm looking forward to hopefully putting a good weekend in place.

Brendon Hartley arrives at the Canadian Grand Prix amidst speculation Toro Rosso is looking to replace him. Charles Coates/Getty Images

"But I don't think it makes a lot of sense to comment on rumours. There always seems to be rumours in Formula One. Anyway, like I say, I know what my contract says, and I know the work I am doing behind the scenes. I know I have the ability to be here and doing a good job in Formula One."

Hartley was dropped by the Red Bull programme early in his career when he hit a poor spell of form. He returned in place of Daniil Kvyat at Red Bull's junior outfit last year but has scored just one point in 2018, something he thinks is not a fair representation of his performances so far.

"I don't have the points on the board, but I know it's possible. I think it's silly for me to comment on rumours, as that's all they are."

He went on to add: "I haven't actually spoken to Franz [Tost, team boss] yet. To be honest with you, I'm focused on this weekend. It doesn't even make sense to have the conversation."