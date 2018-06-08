Red Bull boss Christian Horner has backed under-pressure driver Max Verstappen to turn his season around with a clean Canadian Grand Prix this weekend.

Verstappen's error- and incident-strewn start to the season has led to plenty of speculation about his mindset and approach. The Dutchman appeared irritated during Thursday's press conference, responding to one question on his recent form by saying, with a half-smile: "I'm getting really tired of all the questions [on the topic]. I think if I get any more I might headbutt someone."

Horner does not think it is surprising to see Verstappen, who went quickest in the opening practice session at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, show some agitation towards the media.

"I think it is grating on him that he's having to answer the same question 50 times," Horner told Sky Sports. "I think the best thing for him is to do exactly what he's done in that session, getting your head down, getting on with it and do your talking on the track which is at the end of the day what it is all about.

"I'm confident he'll have a good weekend here. That'll kick-start things and break the tough cycle he's had so far this season and get going."

Aged just 20, Verstappen is in his fourth season of Formula One. The Dutchman has already broken numerous age-related records, including the championship's youngest winner at the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix.

Despite Verstappen's experience in terms of races completed, Horner thinks he is still learning key lessons about the sort of driver he is going to be in a few years' time.

"Different drivers need different things. He's a young man, still only 20 years of age so he is still learning and still evolving. It's what he does in the car that matters.

"He knows that more than anybody and he has got a great self-confidence in himself and is a huge talent which is what is so exciting about him."