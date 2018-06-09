Fernando Alonso rates himself as one of the best drivers to have ever graced the Formula One grid.

Alonso is participating in the 300th grand prix weekend of his Formula One career in Canada. His career includes two world championships -- won in 2005 and 2006 -- and 32 victories, although the last of those came in 2013, and is widely regarded as the most complete driver on the current grid.

"I am one of the best to have raced in F1," Alonso is quoted as saying by the BBC. "I am probably not the fastest in the race, or in the wet, but I am 9.5 in all areas. I try to benefit from that."

Fernando Alonso joins Rubens Barrichello, Michael Schumacher and Jenson Button in the 300 F1 race club this weekend in Canada Marco Canoniero/LightRocket via Getty Images

The Spaniard has also experienced some agonising near-misses -- losing three titles on the final race of a season -- and since 2015 has been languishing down the order with McLaren, who endured a disastrous partnership with Honda until this year but have fared only marginally better with Renault.His chances of landing another world championship before F1's next regulation change in 2021 look increasingly slim.

"There are some opportunities missing," he said when reflecting on his career so far. "I could have won four or five championships, but at the same time I feel extremely privileged to have had 18 years in F1. I have a lot of good memories. There have been a lot of ups and downs, but winning my two championships was definitely the high point."

There is mounting speculation that McLaren will enter IndyCar next season. With Alonso's F1 contract expiring at the end of this year, it is also rumoured the Spaniard might well move across to the American series or at least compete in another Indy 500 with his current team. Alonso expects to make a decision on his future after the summer break, which starts after the Hungarian Grand Prix on July 29.