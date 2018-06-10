Ferrari back on top as back-and-forth season continues

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel held onto first place at the start of the Canadian Grand Prix, before a crash between Lance Stroll and Brendon Hartley prompted the yellow flag. (2:01)

It may not have been the most entertaining of races, but the Canadian Grand Prix highlighted the back-and-forth nature of Formula One in 2018.

Shock: The processional nature of the race. The ordering of the grid, and the mix of tyre strategies, promised to produce an entertaining spectacle but as soon as Valtteri Bottas pulled out a brilliant block on Max Verstappen at Turn 1 it petered out in to a procession. This one was probably worse than Monaco for entertainment.

Bottas managed to fend off Verstappen in the closing stages in Canada for second place. Octane/Action Plus via Getty Images

Shocker: Supermodel Winnie Harlow waving the chequered flag one lap early. She joins Pele in the hall of F1 flag gaffes, as the football legend forgot to wave it at all when he was supposed to at the end of the 2002 Brazilian Grand Prix.

As it turned out, Harlow's error had little impact on the race, although it did prompt an irritated radio message from radio message from race leader Sebastian Vettel. Perhaps fittingly on such a dominant weekend it meant the Ferrari driver took the chequered flag twice.

One and done Lance Stroll and Brendon Hartley's races lasted about five corners of the first lap. Stroll appeared to get loose coming out of Turn 5 and slid across the circuit into the unfortunate New Zealander. Claire Williams might want to watch the replay again, claiming after the race Hartley had moved across into her driver -- the opposite was true.

Get me to Le Mans: Fernando Alonso's 300th race weekend was utterly miserable. It was rounded off by an exhaust issue which forced the team to retire his car. The Spaniard is flying to France tonight for his Le Mans 24 Hours debut -- a long journey for Alonso to contemplate how much more of this he can bare in F1 before calling it a day.

Engine focus: Mercedes delayed its upgrade for this race, deciding instead to bring it to the next race at Paul Ricard. It may have cost it pole -- and, given the way the race unfolded, probably a win -- so it will be fascinating to see how much extra the new specification of engine gives the world championship.

Vettel secured his second career victory in Canada, finishing ahead of Bottas and Verstappen. Mark Thompson/Getty Images

All to play for: The race might have been dull, but this race was another reason to believe we are in for a pretty special season. Mercedes dominated in Spain, Daniel Ricciardo and Red Bull dominated in Monaco, Sebastian Vettel dominated in Canada -- three different teams on top on three very different weekends. There's one point in it at the top, and Valtteri Bottas, Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen can all get themselves right back in there if a result or two goes their way.

Driver of the race: Sebastian Vettel looked completely in control from the moment the lights went out, but we're going to give this to a man who may one day be his teammate -- Charles Lecerc scored another point for Sauber, managing a significant brake issue in the closing stages at one of the toughest circuits for braking on the calendar. If he keeps this form up, it's going to be difficult for Ferrari to ignore its talented junior driver when considering the line-up of the senior team.