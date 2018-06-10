Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel held onto first place at the start of the Canadian Grand Prix, before a crash between Lance Stroll and Brendon Hartley prompted the yellow flag. (2:01)

Max Verstappen says he did not opt for a more cautious approach to the start of the Canadian Grand Prix, where he lost a battle for second place with Valtteri Bottas.

Verstappen started well from third on the grid and had the inside line coming into Turn 1, but Bottas defended sternly when he had the ideal position for the next corner. Verstappen eventually backed off and would get no closer to passing Bottas for the rest of the race.

The Dutchman has been the subject of much criticism this year after an incident at each of the opening six races but he insists there was no change in mindset.

When asked if the start was his only chance to pass the Mercedes driver, he told Sky Sports: "Looking back yes. But you try.

"The start was okay, maybe could have been a bit better, but I didn't want to squeeze Valtteri off the track at the start. The start is okay but I don't want to go too deep because I don't know what Sebastian is going to do. We had a little kiss over there [at Turn 2]. And you have to settle for third, that is how it is."

Bottas managed to fend off Verstappen in the closing stages in Canada for second place. Octane/Action Plus via Getty Images

Verstappen had been agitated coming in to the weekend, with repeated questions about previous race incidents leaving him visibly frustrated during Friday's press conference. The Dutchman had said he felt like he "might headbutt" the next person to ask him an awkward question but he denied he was harnessing anger into a strong performance.

"Honestly I don't think so. I always want a good weekend, and of course I am always motivated to have a good weekend. So I also think if I would do something different because of that, then normally I'm not doing a good job because I am not on it, or 100 percent on it.

"Some drivers are like that. When they get a bit angry they can perform better. I'm normally not really an angry person. Maybe some other people have a different opinion."