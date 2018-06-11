Revisit the Canadian Grand Prix through the eyes of social media, as Sebastian Vettel maintained his lead to the chequered flag. (1:00)

Sebastian Vettel has hit out at those who are quick to criticise dull Formula One races like the one he won in Canada at the weekend.

Vettel turned in a dominant display to claim his 50th career victory in Montreal, but it was a race low on drama. Despite that, his win saw him move narrowly ahead of Lewis Hamilton in the championship standings and continued the back-and-forth nature of the 2018 season between Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull, which have all won at least two races.

The German was quick to point out that 2018 has already featured several thrilling spectacles and stressed that is wrong to expect that standard from every race.

When asked if he could explain the reasons for the processional race, he said: "I think life's like this. Racing's like this.

"It's not justified to criticise the racing or criticise the race. I don't know if it was boring. From my point of view, you're still busy inside the car.

"I don't know why people today are so short-sighted. We've had seven races this year, I think some were phenomenal, some were boring."

Sebastian Vettel reclaimed the lead of the F1 championship in Montreal. Charles Coates/Getty Images

Vettel referred to the upcoming World Cup and said fans would watch that passionately regardless of the quality of every match.

"But next week the World Cup is starting, and I promise you that a lot of the games won't be exciting, but still people will watch it. Some games will probably be incredible. That's what we always look forward to, but it can't just always continue to go up and get better. I don't know. There's no reason, so don't look for an answer.

"Don't write anything. Write about something else. I think we do our job inside the car, and if we can race, we race. But obviously we also do our job inside the car to try and avoid racing, disappear or stay in front and not get overtaken. And some races are just exciting and others are not."