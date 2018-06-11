Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel's victory at the Canadian Grand Prix was prematurely hailed two laps early by the checkered flag. (1:44)

Two-time Formula One champion Fernando Alonso has arrived in Le Mans ahead of his debut in the famous 24-hour race this weekend.

Alonso's 300th grand prix weekend was ultimately a disappointing one with the Spaniard retiring while running in tenth place due to an exhaust problem in Montreal. His attention now switches to Toyota duties at the Circuit de la Sarthe, where he will compete alongside ex-F1 drivers Sebastien Buemi and Kazuki Nakajima as he attempts to move one step closer to completing the Triple Crown -- which consists of Le Mans, the Indy 500 and the Monaco Grand Prix.

The Spaniard won on his World Endurance Championship debut at Spa-Francorchamps in April. Alonso will take part in the remainder of the WEC races in 2018 alongside his current F1 commitments with McLaren.

With Alonso's future in F1 still in question, it remains to be seen whether a full-time switch to WEC or IndyCar is on the cards, with McLaren currently considering an entry into the latter.

Alonso is not the only ex-F1 champion making his debut at Le Mans this weekend; 2009 champion Jenson Button will be in action for SMP Racing in the LMP1 class.