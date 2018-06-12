Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel held onto first place at the start of the Canadian Grand Prix, before a crash between Lance Stroll and Brendon Hartley prompted the yellow flag. (2:01)

Max Verstappen's return to form at the Canadian Grand Prix came after the Dutchman and Red Bull agreed he would travel to the race without his father and management group.

Editor's Picks Rosberg finds similarities between Max and Lewis Nico Rosberg says Max Verstappen's return to form at the Canadian Grand Prix was down to him channeling his anger in similar fashion to reigning champion Lewis Hamilton.

Verstappen's erratic and incident-strewn start to the season had led to criticism, with repeated questions ahead of the Montreal race leading to a joke that he might headbutt someone. The Dutchman responded with a strong qualifying performance and a drive to third, his second podium of the season.

After the race, Red Bull boss Christian Horner confirmed Verstappen had attended the event on his own.

"It's the first race he's ever done on his own and it's just something different," Horner said. "Whether it has contributed in any way is impossible to say. He's still evolving and maturing as a driver as he gains more experience.

"It was something that was discussed with him, it was something agreed between him and the team."

Max Verstappen returned to the podium in Montreal. Charles Coates/Getty Images

Horner was keen to stress that he does not think the practice will become the new normal for Verstappen.

"I'm not saying that it has contributed in any way, it was just something a little bit different."

Although the chequered flag gaffe would have rendered it meaningless anyway, Verstappen crossed the line just 0.1s behind Valtteri Bottas at the end of the regulation 70 laps as the Mercedes driver struggled with fuel.

"He's been very immersed in everything that he's been doing this weekend and he's done a super job, so all credit to him for putting together a very strong race and finishing within a tenth of Valtteri [Bottas]."