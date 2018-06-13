A look behind the scenes of the Le Mans 24 hour bike race where we discover what it takes to complete such a difficult endurance event. (5:02)

LE MANS, France -- Fernando Alonso's Toyota team topped the opening qualifying session for this weekend's Le Mans 24 Hours.

Kazuki Nakajima's 3:17.70 put the No.8 team top of the order on Wednesday evening, 0.107s quicker than Toyota's second team. The next nearest car was over two seconds behind, underlining the raw pace advantage the Japanese manufacturer has over the rest of the field. Rain is currently forecast to fall during Thursday's two sessions, meaning that time could be enough to claim pole position.

Alonso took over from his other teammate, Sebastien Buemi, half an hour into the session to get his first experience of Le Mans at night. His best individual time -- 3:20.991 -- was 11th fastest, although he took over the car once the circuit temperature had dropped significantly.

The rules dictate each driver must have completed five night-time laps before they are allowed to take part in the race; Alonso and one of his other fellow Le Mans rookies, former McLaren teammate Jenson Button, both did so. Button's SMP Racing team, which also features Vitaly Petrov and Mikhail Aleshin, finished the opening session in seventh position.

Although starts are less significant in an endurance race than in a grand prix, there is still a huge amount of prestige to claiming pole at Le Mans -- Toyota is the odds-on favourite to do so this weekend. The Japanese manufacturer is looking to claim its first ever victory at the French circuit and has spent much of the build-up to the event focusing on car reliability.

The race will feature a host of other former F1 drivers. The No.7 Toyota team features former Sauber and Caterham driver Kamui Kobayashi. In the LMP2 category, below the premier LMP1 division which features Toyota, features the likes of Juan Pablo Montoya, Jean-Eric Vergne, Felipe Nasr and Pastor Maldonado.

The Le Mans 24 Hours starts on Saturday, June 16, at 3pm local time.