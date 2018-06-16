Nate Saunders takes a drive around the track at Le Mans to see what Fernando Alonso can expect ahead of his triple crown attempt this weekend. (4:14)

Spa-Francorchamps, the iconic host of the Belgian Grand Prix, looks set to remain on the calendar until at least 2021 after securing a new contract.

Belgium's race is in the final year of its existing deal and had been the subject of mounting speculation. On taking control of the sport at the start of 2017, Liberty Media had vowed to keep F1's historic venues on the calendar and Belgium's future was seen as an indicator of whether that would be the case.

This weekend, Belgian newspaper L'Echo reports that the Wallonian regional government has signed the deal with Liberty. Race organisers are expecting a huge crowd for this year's race, bolstered by the legion of Max Verstappen's Dutch fans who make the trip across the border from the Netherlands.

Eric Alonso/Action Plus via Getty Images

"It's a good deal which ensures that the region of Wallonia retains an event which contributes to the promotion the region on the world stage," Wallonia's vice president and economy minister Pierre-Yves Jeholet told L'Echo."It's also a new era because it's the first time we're negotiating with the directors of Liberty Media.

"The proceeds for the Wallonian economy were EUR20.5 million in 2017, an increase of 21 percent from 2016."

Hockenheim, the host of the German Grand Prix, and Suzuka, the host of the Japanese Grand Prix, are both in the final years of existing contracts too. Hockenheim has made it clear it will only accept a deal if F1 significantly reduces the amount of financial risk attached to it.