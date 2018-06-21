Principal of Red Bull Racing Christian Horner says it's time for the team to look to the future after their power unit switch to Honda. (4:55)

LE CASTELLET, France -- Max Verstappen insists he has no concerns about Red Bull's decision to join forces with Honda in Formula One next season.

After 12 years using Renault power, Red Bull will switch to Honda engines in 2019 as part of a two-year deal with the Japanese manufacturer. Honda has struggled for performance and reliability since returning to the sport in 2015, leading to an acrimonious split with former chassis partner McLaren at the end of last year, but has shown signs of improvements with Red Bull's sister team Toro Rosso this year.

Verstappen is contracted to Red Bull until the end of 2020 as well, but he insists he is not worried by Honda's problems in recent years.

"No, actually not," he said. "Looking at the performance they showed this year and the improvements they made -- especially in Canada again -- it looked very positive. They keep improving and putting people in the right places.

"I believe in the decision and the team clearly believes in it because they signed the deal. And it's exciting as well when you have Honda working for Red Bull and Toro Rosso only, and it's purely designed around your car. I think that also is very good."

Verstappen will lead Red Bull's new adventure with Honda having signed a contract with the team last year until the end of 2020. Mark Thompson/Getty Images

This season Verstappen has come under pressure after a run of incidents in the opening six races. A podium at the last round in Canada went some way to answering his critics and he hopes he can repeat the performance in France this weekend.

"It seems like every time they add pressure to you, it is always working for me. Maybe they should do that all the time! It was a good weekend and I enjoyed it a lot in Canada so I will try to do the same this weekend."