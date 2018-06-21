LE CASTELLET, France -- Lewis Hamilton will find out on Friday whether Mercedes is able to deliver its latest specification of engine at this weekend's French Grand Prix.

The upgrade was originally planned for the Canadian Grand Prix but was delayed after dyno testing threw up some reliability concerns back at the team's engine base in Brixworth. Mercedes has arrived in France with the option of running either the upgrade or a fresh version of the original 2018 specification used at the first seven races and will make a decision on which one to use on Friday.

Because drivers are limited to three engines per season this year, manufacturers attempt to introduce upgrades when fresh engines are fitted. If Mercedes has to run its original specification again this weekend, it means it will only get one more chance to bring updated hardware this year without taking a grid penalty for using a fourth engine.

But Hamilton says he has been in conversation with Mercedes engine boss Andy Cowell this week and is confident he can still be competitive with the old spec power unit.

"I've been on the phone to Andy this week and I have absolute full confidence in him and the guys," Hamilton said. "Let's just see -- I don't want to say too much at the moment because I don't know what Andy's planning at the moment but I trust whatever decision these guys make will be for the right reasons.

"We've done the seven races with great power and great performance until now so if we are to take the old spec I'm not worried about it."

Hamilton sits one point behind Vettel in the race for the drivers' championship. Dan Istitene/Getty Images`

Hamilton believes the Mercedes engine has the performance to compete at the front regardless and says only Ferrari has matched his team for power since the introduction of the turbo-hybrid regulations in 2014.

"Power isn't really an issue for us," he added. "We've been at the forefront for years in terms of engine development with the best team of guys back in. We got the best team. They have delivered year upon year upon year. We are the most successful of this whole era. We are still competing at the front end. I call them perfect all the time but we are always striving to be better -- and be the leaders.

"The others have caught up and it's taken them time to catch up -- but there are still some who haven't caught up. There's only one team who have really caught up -- and even for them it's still a push. We are continuing to push as hard as we can. There are a lot of real positive developments coming through for the future. Until then, we will keep our heads down and make the best of what we have."