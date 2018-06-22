LE CASTELLET, France -- Red Bull boss Christian Horner used the latest bout of speculation about Daniel Ricciardo's future to take a jab at the current competitiveness of Renault and McLaren.

Ahead of this weekend's French Grand Prix Red Bull's motorsport chief Helmut Marko claimed McLaren has made several big-money offers for the Australian's services. Ricciardo is out of contract at the end of 2018 and is seen as the key cog in this year's driver's market, but until now he had only been linked with an extended stay at Red Bull or a move across to Mercedes or Ferrari.

When told about Marko's comments Ricciardo refused to rule out a move, saying a switch to one of the big midfield teams such as McLaren or Renault was attractive as it came with the potential of rebuilding one of those outfits back into a championship contender. The McLaren report also came just days after Red Bull confirmed a deal with Honda for 2019 and 2020, meaning an end to its long partnership with Renault.

Horner was asked about the speculation when sat alongside Renault chief Cyril Abiteboul and McLaren's Zak Brown at a press conference at the Paul Ricard circuit, to which he replied: "The situation with Daniel is there's an intent on both sides to move forwards.

"The first thing was to close the situation with the engine. That's now done, Daniel understands the engineering rationale behind that.

"Let's not forget he's been in a car that the last couple of grands prix [Monaco and Canada] has been lapping the cars to our left. It would be a fairly bold decision to step out of a car he's won two grands prix in this year and is a championship contender.

"I would be surprised if he was to leave the team because it's a good fit between himself and Red Bull but it's Formula One."

McLaren is yet to confirm Fernando Alonso's future. The suggestions of discussions with Ricciardo would hint at Alonso spending 2019 out of Formula One -- there is mounting speculation he will join an IndyCar team next season -- and the team looking for a big-name replacement for the Spaniard.

Boullier refused to refute Marko's statement but said it is normal for F1 teams to assess all its options at this time of year.

"We love Daniel, I've known him many, many years," said Boullier. "He's doing a good job with Red Bull.

"As long as a driver of that calibre is on the market you look to see if there's a discussion possible. At this time of the year it's still too early to speak about that. Just normal, gentle discussions."