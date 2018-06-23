        <
          Brendon Hartley set for back row start after engine change

          6:56 AM ET
          Nate Saunders
          LE CASTELLET, France -- Brendon Hartley is set to start from the back of the grid for the French Grand Prix after Toro Rosso made engine changes.

          The New Zealander stopped on track during Friday's second practice session, prompting Toro Rosso to fit a range of new Honda components. Hartley's car has a new internal combustion engine, MGU-H, MGU-K, turbocharger, control electronics and energy store.

          This takes him beyond the limit of components allowed under the regulations. The replacement engine is still the latest spec of Honda, the one Toro Rosso took at the Canadian Grand Prix, meaning Hartley has not had to step back to an older version.

          Hartley has endured a difficult 2018 so far. The Kiwi has scored just a single point in the opening seven races. In Canada, he was unable to capitalise on a strong qualifying with Honda's new power unit as he crashed out of the race on the opening lap following a collision with Williams driver Lance Stroll.

