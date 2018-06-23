Nate Saunders and Laurence Edmondson assess the options for Daniel Ricciardo if he decides to end his time at Red Bull. (3:00)

LE CASTELLET, France -- Brendon Hartley is set to start from the back of the grid for the French Grand Prix after Toro Rosso made engine changes.

The New Zealander stopped on track during Friday's second practice session, prompting Toro Rosso to fit a range of new Honda components. Hartley's car has a new internal combustion engine, MGU-H, MGU-K, turbocharger, control electronics and energy store.

This takes him beyond the limit of components allowed under the regulations. The replacement engine is still the latest spec of Honda, the one Toro Rosso took at the Canadian Grand Prix, meaning Hartley has not had to step back to an older version.

Update - As for the PU issue encountered yesterday in Brendon's car, we have now sent it back to Japan for further investigation. We have changed all 6 components last night, therefore Brendon will start from the back of the Grid because of the penalties we incurred #FrenchGP pic.twitter.com/gTVhxPdfTK — Honda Racing F1 (@HondaRacingF1) June 23, 2018

Hartley has endured a difficult 2018 so far. The Kiwi has scored just a single point in the opening seven races. In Canada, he was unable to capitalise on a strong qualifying with Honda's new power unit as he crashed out of the race on the opening lap following a collision with Williams driver Lance Stroll.