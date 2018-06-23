Story of qualifying: Leclerc stars again, Mercedes back on top

Lance Stroll managed to find a brief bit of air after running wide on his way to finishing bottom of Q1 in France. (0:31)

ESPN rounds up the main talking points from Formula One's first qualifying session in France since 2008.

Shock: Charles Leclerc progressing to Q3 for Sauber was the big surprise of the afternoon -- and the most impressive performance (see below). It was the team's first appearance in the top-ten shootout since the 2015 Italian Grand Prix.

Shocker: Just when it seemed like a weekend was going Romain Grosjean's way, the under-pressure Haas driver put it in the wall during Q3. Starting from 10th isn't a disaster, but it's another blown opportunity for the Frenchman on a weekend Haas is clearly back to its position as the fastest of the midfield runners.

Double trouble for McLaren: It's been a rotten weekend for McLaren. The team has spent the last two days defending damming reports in the U.K. media of a factory in disarray and its performance in France will not help ease the mounting pressure on one of the grid's most famous teams, nor is it likely to help convince Fernando Alonso that he needs to waste another year driving the orange car in Formula One next season.

Leclerc has progressed into at least the second part of qualifying at each of the last five races. Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Mercedes Rocket: Mercedes' new engine -- the 2.1 spec -- has moved the world champions back in front. The delay in introduction probably cost it victory in Canada but it clearly Andy Cowell's latest iteration of Mercedes engine has given the team a good step forward. This always seemed to be a circuit which would suit the German manufacturer but it will be encouraged by the comfortable nature of the result nonetheless.

Star of the session: Leclerc's stock rises with each qualifying session. The Ferrari junior and reigning Formula 2 champion continues to be linked with a step up to the senior team in 2019 and if he keeps up these performances it's going to be difficult for the decision-makers at Maranello to justify extending Kimi Raikkonen's contract for another year.

Race prediction: Mercedes looks pretty untouchable this weekend. It would be nice to see Ferrari get a bit closer in the race but beating both of the silver cars appears to be a tall order at this circuit, so I'll go with Hamilton converting pole position into victory, but Sebastian Vettel swapping places with Valtteri Bottas in time for the podium ceremony.