Hear from Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas and Sebastian Vettel as they secured the top three grid positions for the French Grand Prix. (2:39)

LE CASTELLET, France -- After topping qualifying for the first time since the Spanish Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton said it was great to be back at the front of the grid in France.

Hamilton beat teammate Valtteri Bottas to the fastest time at Paul Ricard on Saturday by 0.118s as title rival Sebastian Vettel took third, 0.371s off the pace. Hamilton failed to set personal bests in all three sectors of the lap, but was still pleased with the end result.

"I am happy with it but I am always trying for perfection," he said. "There was time left on the track but I am really happy with pole. It is great to be back there. The pace has been great."

Mercedes' first pole position in three races coincides with a new engine update in France, but Hamilton believes it did not make a significant difference on its own.

"As we are a few years into this V6 hybrid era the gains from upgrades that you usually get now are so small.

"I am very happy with the work everyone has done but that's not the whole reason we are on the front row here, so I don't feel anything too much on it."